Chelsea forced to launch new home kit without a sponsor after talks falter

Chelsea’s home kit does not yet have a shirt sponsor after talks with multiple parties failed to reach a deal (Image: Chelsea FC)

Chelsea have launched their new home kit without a sponsor after failing to find a new principal partner in time.

The Blues saw a deal with streaming service Paramount Plus fall foul of Premier League rules and broke off talks with online casino Stake.com in the face of supporter opposition.

The new Nike shirt, which borrows stylings from 1990s Chelsea kits, is being advertised without a sponsor name or logo on the front in publicity material.

Supporters have been warned that the men’s and women’s team may end up wearing shirts that include a sponsor, despite there being none yet.

“Fans should be aware that the 2023-24 home kit that features on pitch may subsequently feature a front-of-shirt partner,” Chelsea say on their website. “The club will communicate any changes to the kit in due course.”

Chelsea have been seeking a new sponsor since mobile network Three informed them that it would not be renewing its £40m-a-year deal when it expired at the end of last season.

They are also in need of a new sleeve sponsor, with crypto trading platform WhaleFin also deciding against extending its agreement.

Failure to secure partners would cost Chelsea around £50m a year in lost revenue, although their profile means they are sure to receive other proposals, even though they failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.