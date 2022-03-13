Chelsea FC: Candy wants a fan representative on board

Nick Candy has said he'd put a fan representative on the board if he were to buy the club, and that he'd be willing to finance it in the short-term.
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Potential Chelsea FC buyer Nick Candy wants a ‘fan representative’ on a future board and will offer short-term funding to secure the club.

The property developer is one of a series of interested parties looking to buy the London club, who’s sanctioned owner, Romain Abramovich, put up for sale.

Candy is a childhood Chelsea supporter and is currently in talks with financiers about a potential bid for the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea are facing a series of financial difficulties as a result of the UK government putting the club’s owner Abramovich on their sanctions list.

As a result, the club have financial caps on their match-day expenditure, are unable to sign or re-sign players, and are currently unable to buy new shirts without the Three sponsor logo on.

Speaking to Sky Sports Candy said: “I’ve supported Chelsea since the age of four, my dad was asked to play for Chelsea.

“I love Chelsea. I don’t mind where it ends up, even if it’s not with me, as long as it’s in safe hands.

“They [fans] should be involved in the ownership, both on the board and economically.”

Candy also confirms the ‘best bids’ deadline is Friday.

