England not looking at 2019 final thrashing ahead of Boks semi

England’s World Cup final defeat to South Africa in 2019 is not motivation for Ollie Chessum with the second-row eager to be part of his side’s semi-final against the Springboks on Saturday.

England were beaten 32-12 four years ago in Japan and nine of England’s 23 from that day aren’t in Steve Borthwick’s squad as they prepare for the Boks in Paris this weekend.

“It hasn’t been mentioned much, certainly by me anyway. I wasn’t here in 2019 so it doesn’t motivate me,” Leicester’s Chessum said.

England’s new group

“We have got a new group of players now who are quite happy to leave that in the past and focus on what we can do as this new England group.

“These are the games you want to be a part of – against the biggest teams on the biggest stage in the biggest competition.

“They have some unbelievable players in their pack. They bring an exceptional level of physicality. It’s up to us to go out on the weekend and compete against that.

“South Africa are unbelievable across the board and we have got to be the same, if not better.

“We are definitely hoping for another step from us. That’s been the nature of the competition. Week by week we have grown as a group and got better in various aspects of our game.

“It’s important that we bring the physicality, but also the level of execution as well.”

England are the only unbeaten side remaining at the Rugby World Cup while the Springboks were beaten in the pool stages by Ireland.

Borthwick’s men are the last northern hemisphere side standing, too, which is of surprise to many.

Argentina take on New Zealand in the other semi-final on Friday night at the Stade de France.