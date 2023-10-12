Best places in London to watch the Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup has reached the knockout stages, with just eight teams remaining in the hunt for the William Webb Ellis Cup. We’ve scouted out the best spots in London to watch the four quarter-finals, and here’s what we have found. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sound Cafe, Marble Arch

Located within the Cumberland Hotel, Sound Cafe is actually offering 50 per cent off drinks during Rugby World Cup matches.

This smart establishment is showing each of the four games and has a swish interior that offsets the fact that you’re simply watching a sports match.

It is certainly one to try before the conclusion of the tournament, and one worthy of a long evening at the bar!

Clubhouse 5, Central London

A vibrant spot in Leicester Square, Clubhouse 5 is an old school sports bar with a modern twist.

There are ample televisions to watch World Cup matches – and other sports – on with a solid buzz throughout.

It may be difficult to get your chosen sport on the tele but it is a risk worth taking/

The Nags Head, Covent Garden

This central corner pub just off the iconic Covent Garden square is a great hub.

Usually used by formal wear partner of England Rugby Charles Tyrwhitt to host the great and the good during some matches, this spot has a secret room and projectors.

The range of bar options allows for a little bit of experimentation, too.

Vinegar Yard, London Bridge

Having been home to the fan zone for England Rugby, Vinegar Yard in London Bridge opens its doors this weekend for the quarters.

There was an entry fee for the pool games and the same may apply for England’s World Cup match on Sunday, but it is a great spot to watch some oval ball.

There are various food outlets available but it’s worth hoping the weather holds firm as it’s outdoors.

The Prince, West Brompton

A good old favourite of west London, the Prince has the space and capacity for a cracking atmosphere.

With its vase space out the back, there’s even a DJ as you watch the Rugby World Cup.

The food is acceptable and the margaritas are… strong! Worth a stop by.