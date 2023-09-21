Where to watch England in the Rugby World Cup in London

England take on Chile this weekend in the Rugby World Cup before the big game of the weekend, Ireland versus South Africa. Here are some hot spots in London to take in the rugby atmosphere. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Tsaretta Spice, Twickenham

Everybody loves an Indian after some live sport and Tsaretta Spice in Twickenham offers up some corking options.

In the town of Twickenham, where England usually host their home matches, Tsaretta Spice will have its big screens on show for the masses with drinks packages available.

It’s the first time the restaurant is showing games, so keep that in mind if there’s one or two hitches across the evening!

Mr Fogg’s, City of London

A venue that could be slightly quieter on the weekend due to it’s Liverpool Street location, Mr Fogg’s are showing the games over in France this weekend.

In the City staple Broadgate Circle, there are beer and food options – including small plates and grilled sandwiches.

With its eclectic interior, this establishment will certainly offer a fun vibe for this weekend’s matches.

London club houses

Of course you can indulge in fine food and fancy cocktails at London’s best boozers but is that the way you want to watch the rugby?

London is full of brilliant, inclusive local clubhouses who have been damaged by Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis.

So City A.M. advice this week would be to give those community hubs a crack, and have a couple of beers to help these clubs who still need to recover from the last five years.

Special shout out to Millwall Rugby Club, who are operating from near Island Gardens DLR station.

Review revisited

Last week City A.M. enjoyed the hospitality of the Cadogan Arms on the King’s Road in Chelsea. As an establishment, the incredible interior and general mood of the place is exceptional. It feels clean and homely.

We tucked into the £20-per-person Classic Platter, which saw a slab of wood topped with fried chicken, half of a black pudding scotch egg, two lamb ribs, and red curry pork scratchings.

It was delicious, though not filling and steep for the price point.

The Rosé – which came in an unlabelled bottle – was delightfully fresh and cold.

This week City A.M. will be at The Hawk’s Nest in Shepherd’s Bush