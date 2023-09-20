Smith set for England full-back shirt against Chile

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell are set to play in the same starting team as England take on Chile this weekend at the Rugby World Cup knowing a win all but secures their place in the last eight of the tournament. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell are set to play in the same starting team as England take on Chile this weekend at the Rugby World Cup knowing a win all but secures their place in the last eight of the tournament.

Squad captain Farrell returns from a ban he picked up in August for a high tackle while third fly-half George Ford has been favoured to Smith at No10 for England’s two opening wins – against Argentina and Japan.

According to reports, Smith could see himself starting at full-back with Farrell at fly-half.

Winger Henry Arundell and back-row Jack Willis could find themselves in the starting team too.

A win for England on Saturday against Pool D’s bottom ranked side Chile – who are in their first Rugby World Cup – would see Steve Borthwick’s side climb from their current tally of nine points to 13 or 14 depending on whether they are able to claim a try scoring bonus point – achieved by crossing the try line four times in a match.

And ahead of England’s match in Lille on Saturday afternoon, the worst position they could hold in Pool D would be second – if Samoa beat Argentina with a bonus point on Friday afternoon.

A four-try win for England would see them lead Pool D by at least four points ahead of their final game against Samoa on 7 October.

England ended a spell of four hours of matchplay without a try at a World Cup last weekend when Lewis Ludlam crossed for the opening of four tries against Japan.

The side had beaten Argentina – widely seen by many as their toughest pool opponent – through just penalties and drop goals.

Borthwick’s men are likely to face one of Wales, Australia or Fiji in the last eight should they reach the quarter-finals.