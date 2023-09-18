Former Wasps chair buys Worcester Warriors parent company

The Worcester Warriors rugby brand has changed ownership yet again after former Wasps owner Christopher Holland was confirmed as an individual with significant control in the club’s parent company.

Holland, through Loxwood Holdings Limited, purchased a 97 per cent stake in Atlas Worcester Warriors Rugby Club Limited, documents on Companies House confirmed yesterday.

The move could hand Worcester Warriors fans optimism after their club fell into administration in the early part of last season but equally their new owner was at the helm when Wasps followed their West Midlands’ club out of the Premiership.

In May Holland had made a loan to Worcester and Atlas Consortium to help secure a lease for Championship rugby to be played at Sixways Stadium this season – but with both Wasps and Worcester no longer operating as clubs in the English pyramid, the dream died.

Many fans have contacted City A.M. since the announcement to express their confusion over the ownership move while one former employee slated the move as the latest chapter in a chronicle of bad events at Sixways.

Questions remain as to whether there’s any possible resurrection for Worcester Warriors or Wasps, or whether plans for what was a Premiership outfit takes a different turn.