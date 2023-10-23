Former Premiership side Wasps moving to KENT but will play in Worcester

Wasps rugby are to set up shop in Kent but play and train in Worcester in the short term as the former Premiership rugby side look to rebuild having gone bust last season.

The club failed to pay a number of valuable bonds taken out to fund their move to Coventry a number of seasons ago and racked up over £100m in debt before going under last year.

They were one of three teams, alongside Worcester Warriors and London Irish, to begin the 2022-23 season and not take their place at the beginning of the current season.

In a statement the club said: In a groundbreaking move forward, Wasps Rugby Football Club today announces its intention to establish a long-term home in Kent.

“The club is actively engaged with Sevenoaks District Council to identify a suitable location and ensure that the development meets both the needs of the club and the broader community.

“As the development progresses through its planning stages, Wasps will be actively exploring temporary facilities to underpin its operations in Kent.

“Whilst determined to establish a base in the southeast of England, the club has also agreed an option of utilising Worcester Warriors‘ Sixways ground for both training and playing purposes without in anyway replacing Worcester Warriors.”

A Sevenoaks council statement read: “Wasps Rugby Football Club has put forward an early proposal for a new multi-use stadium, training ground and a hotel as part of our Local Plan ‘Call for sites’.

“The Local Plan sets out what could be built and where in the next 15 years and the ‘Call for sites’ identifies potential development sites that could be included in our new Local Plan.

“The location of the proposed stadium, training ground and hotel is the Pedham Place area on the outskirts of Swanley, Kent.”