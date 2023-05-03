Exclusive: Wasps apply to RFU to use Worcester Warriors’ Sixways Stadium

Former Premiership club Wasps have applied to the Rugby Football Union to play at Worcester Warriors’ Sixways Stadium, according to sources. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Premiership club Wasps have applied to the Rugby Football Union to play at Worcester Warriors’ Sixways Stadium from next season, City A.M. understands.

The Coventry-based club fell into administration just weeks after the Warriors but with news of the Atlas consortium’s purchase of Worcester earlier today, it is understood that Wasps have asked the English governing body for permission to play at Sixways Stadium.

In a short statement to City A.M., the face of Atlas Consortium Jim O’Toole said he would “not confirm” the move by Wasps.

Atlas and former administrators Begbies Traynor today agreed a deal – one day after the initial 90-day completion deal – which finalises the transfer of Worcester Warriors over to their new owners.

The consortium, which also includes former rugby player James Sandford, was originally planning to merge with Stourbridge RFC, soon to be in the fifth tier of the English rugby pyramid, and work their way up to the Championship.

Wasps received permission from the Rugby Football Union in December to prepare for life in the English second tier after passing the RFU fit and proper tests.

Former Worcester head coach Steve Diamond was waiting in the sidelines to rescue Worcester should the Atlas deal have fallen through while Wasps’ head coach Lee Blackett yesterday confirmed a move to Bath Rugby as an assistant coach.

The Rugby Football Union has been approached for comment.