Minerals deal: Zelensky meets Trump in bid for US backing against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting Donald Trump at a pivotal moment for his country, as he tries to persuade the White House to provide some form of US backing for Ukraine’s security against any future Russian aggression.

Zelensky made a thumb’s up sign but did not speak to reporters as he arrived at the White House.

He wore a more formal black top rather than his usual military green T-shirt, prompting Trump to say “he’s all dressed up”.

Zelensky’s delegation is expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the US aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine, a deal that would closely tie the two countries together for years to come.

The agreement, which is seen as a step toward ending the three-year war, references the importance of Ukraine’s security but it leaves that to a separate deal to be discussed between the two leaders – talks that are likely to commence on Friday.

As Ukrainian forces hold out against slow but steady advances by Russia’s larger and better-equipped army, leaders in Kyiv have pushed to ensure a potential US-brokered peace plan would include guarantees for the country’s future security.

Many Ukrainians fear that a hastily negotiated peace – especially one that makes too many concessions to Russian demands – would allow Moscow to rearm and consolidate its forces for a future invasion after current hostilities cease.

Minerals deal

According to the preliminary economic agreement, seen by the Associated Press, the US and Ukraine will establish a co-owned, jointly managed investment fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50 per cent of future revenues from natural resources, including minerals, hydrocarbons and other extractable materials.

A more detailed agreement on establishing the fund will be drawn up once the preliminary one is signed.

Trump has framed the emerging deal as a chance for Kyiv to compensate the US for wartime aid sent under former president Joe Biden.

But Zelensky has remained firm that specific assurances for Ukraine’s security must accompany any agreement giving the US access to Ukraine’s resources.

On Wednesday, he said the agreement “may be part of future security guarantees, but I want to understand the broader vision. What awaits Ukraine?”.

Trump remains noncommittal about any American security guarantees.

“I’m not going to make security guarantees… very much,” he told reporters this week. “We’re going to have Europe do that.”

European backing

If a truce can be reached, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have said they would send troops for a potential peacekeeping mission to Ukraine to ensure that fighting between Ukraine and Russia does not flare up again.

Both leaders travelled to Washington this week before Zelensky’s visit to discuss with Trump the potential peacekeeping mission and other concerns about the war.

White House officials are sceptical that Britain and France can assemble enough troops from across Europe, at least at this moment, to deploy a credible peacekeeping mission to Kyiv.

It will likely take a “consensual peace settlement” between Russia and Ukraine before many nations would be willing to provide such forces, according to a senior Trump administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under rules set by the White House.

Zelensky and European officials have no illusions about US troops taking part in such a mission.

But Sir Keir and others are trying to make the case that the plan can only work with a US backstop for European forces on the ground – through US aerial intelligence, surveillance and support, as well as rapid-response cover in case the truce is breached.

“You’ve created a moment of tremendous opportunity to reach a historic peace deal – a deal that I think would be celebrated in Ukraine and around the world,” Starmer told Trump.

“That is the prize. But we have to get it right.”

NATO membership?

Zelensky has been vague on exactly what kinds of security guarantees would be suitable for his country, and while he continues to advocate for Ukraine’s eventual membership in Nato, he has also suggested a similar security arrangement would suffice.

But Trump on Wednesday said Ukraine “could forget about” joining the Western military alliance.

Still, Zelensky’s meeting with Trump, their first since the US leader’s inauguration in January, is seen in Kyiv as a diplomatic win for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Zelensky said being able to meet personally with Mr Trump before Russian President Vladimir Putin does “is a good signal.”

Zelensky said he hopes to discuss whether the US plans to halt its military aid to Ukraine and, if so, whether Kyiv would be able to purchase weapons directly from the US.

He also wants to know whether Ukraine can use frozen Russian assets for the purchase of weapons and whether Washington plans to lift sanctions on Moscow.

Press Association – via Associated Press