Wasps secure stadium and financing for return to rugby

COVENTRY, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Wasps fans wave their flags during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Wasps and Northampton Saints at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 09, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former European Champions Cup winners Wasps edged closer to a return to professional rugby yesterday with confirmation of funding and a solution to their stadium woes.

The club folded in 2022 having racked up debts of over £100m, and were one of three clubs to go under – alongside Worcester Warriors and London Irish – last season.

“We can now inform you that we have secured the core Sustainable finance and a Stadium in which to play,” a statement on the former club’s website said.

“All we are waiting for is a competition to join that will allow us to compete at the highest level – and one that shares our values.”

Wasps last year announced plans to acquire land and move the reformed club to Kent; a plan which still may be the long-term option.

But the club, who have played in High Wycombe’s Adams Park, QPR’s Loftus Road and Coventry City’s Midlands ground, could use Worcester’s vacant Sixways Stadium as a short-term home given the club’s owner Chris Holland is now in charge of fellow former club’s site.

It is also uncertain as to whether the club aim to be catapulted up the English pyramid and into the Championship once a new agreement for the future of rugby has been agreed – with some suggesting the trio of disbanded clubs would be welcomed back – or whether Wasps have they eyes on another competition such as the multi-national United Rugby Championship.