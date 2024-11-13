Wasps step closer to new Kent home and Championship spot

Two-time European champions Wasps moved a step closer to reviving their defunct rugby club after they secured land in Kent for a new stadium.

Two-time European champions Wasps moved a step closer to reviving their defunct rugby club after they secured land in Kent for a new stadium.

The site in Swanley has been acquired on a 10-year-option and could be used to build a new stadium in the south east of the country after the club were one of three to go bust.

It comes as they and Worcester Warriors – also owned by Christopher Holland – both submitted plans to join the second tier of a new-look English pyramid set to launch next season.

“It’s very rewarding that we have managed to achieve this milestone with the support of key stakeholders,” Wasps’ owner, Holland, said in a statement.

“It brings our aspiration of a new home in the region closer and hopefully demonstrates our determination to recover Wasps sustainably.”

The club began in London before having homes in both High Wycombe and Coventry but the famous side – whose ranks have previously boasted the likes of Lawrence Dallaglio, Rob Andrew, Kenny Logan and Danny Cipriani – went into administration two years ago with debts of £95m

“Further down the line, the Wasps proposals would require planning consent, which again would give the public an opportunity to have their say and actively engage in the process,” a spokesperson for Sevenoaks District Council said.

MP for Sevenoaks and Swanley Laura Trott told City AM in October last year: “Wasps are an iconic English rugby club, with a prestigious history, and their plan for a new multi-use stadium, training ground and hotel is potentially very exciting.”

The news comes as clubs submit full proposals to join an expanded second tier next season, with the likes of Wasps, Worcester and London Irish set to be favourites for inclusion alongside the majority of current Championship clubs.

Wasps not the only ones

“This move is a significant step in our ongoing commitment to return to competitive rugby at Sixways and build a sustainable future for the club,” a Warriors statement read.

“We look forward to working closely with the RFU throughout the application process and will keep fans and supporters updated on our progress.

We acknowledge that there are still many hurdles to cross and eagerly anticipate the next challenge.”

Key in the process will be the new Professional Rugby Board, which will help bring all decisions on the future of English rugby under one roof.

On Wednesday Telegraph chairman Mike McTighe was appointed the chair of the board while earlier this week Simon Gillham – who has experience in the thriving French second tier – was made chair of the new Tier 2 Board.

McTighe said: “It’s my privilege to be taking on this role at such an important time for English Rugby. The enthusiasm from all quarters to reshape the men’s game is palpable.

“I look forward to getting to know better all the stakeholders in the coming days and weeks.”