Worcester Warriors owners dealt blow as foundation severs ties, citing effort to “dispel unambiguously any connection whatsoever” with Atlas consortium

The Worcester Warriors Foundation is to move away from Sixways Stadium in an effort to "dispel unambiguously any connection whatsoever" with the club's new owners Atlas.

The Worcester Warriors Foundation is to move away from Sixways Stadium in an effort to “dispel unambiguously any connection whatsoever” with the club’s new owners Atlas.

Atlas consortium, led by former chief executive Jim O’Toole and ex-professional player James Sandford, purchased former Premiership club Worcester Warriors after it fell into administration in the early part of the season.

But since contracts were exchanged with administrators Begbies Traynor in May, fans have been subject to near silence from the club.

Worcester Warriors lose foundation

Initially there were plans to rent the stadium to fellow club Wasps but they were demoted to the 10th tier of English rugby. It remains uncertain whether the club will host elite men’s rugby.

“Following the subsequent sale to Atlas, there continues to be much uncertainty, particularly a lack of any public commitment to play elite rugby,” a foundation statement said.

“The Foundation’s trustees have debated for months how to move forward and have concluded it was necessary to publicly reiterate the Foundation’s independence and to dispel unambiguously any connection whatsoever with Atlas.

“Unfortunately, this will necessitate a move away from Sixways, a decision not taken lightly. It will now move to a new home in the centre of Worcester City.”

Worcester Warriors’ related charitable arm will continue to be the home of blind rugby in England, while also helping the 15,000 local people it serves every year.

The move will be a blow to Atlas Consortium, with these foundations often used for community outreach and charitable causes that build relationships between clubs and local people.

The foundation’s chief executive Carol Hart said: “We had to face the huge challenge of the collapse of Worcester Warriors for whom we were the independent charity partner.

“The decision to create our own path, completely independent of Sixways dispels any ambiguity, is exciting and brings new opportunities that we look forward to sharing soon.

“We will continue to involve you all in our plans so that we can keep the true Warriors spirit, and the Duckworth legacy alive and we look forward to welcoming you into our new home.”