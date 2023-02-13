Worcester Warriors name change plan could be scrapped after backlash

The new owners of former Premiership club Worcester Warriors have said their plans to abandon the club’s name could be reversed.(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The new owners of former Premiership club Worcester Warriors have said their plans to abandon the club’s name could be reversed.

Having announced plans last week to disband the brand and drop into the lower divisions of English rugby to avoid agreeing to Rugby Football Union demands, the Atlas consortium have now said they may reconsider plans.

“There is absolutely the possibility of that. If it’s what everyone wants we’ll rebrand back to Worcester Warriors,” co-owner James Sandford said.

Read more DCMS and RFU in talks to block the sale of Worcester Warriors to Atlas

Worried Warriors

City A.M. broke the news last week that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport were in talks with the RFU over how to move forward following the news that Worcester Warriors planned to join up with local side Stourbridge RFC and compete below the Championship despite a rival bid led by former head coach Steve Diamond promising to get the team into the second tier of English rugby for the 2023-2024 season.

“We had a very positive meeting with DCMS and the RFU,” Sandford added. “We’re very pleased from our perspective that the RFU are happy and willing to work with us in all forms of returning to sustainable top flight rugby.

“We will be exploring fully all of those proposals with the RFU while we continue dialogue with Stourbridge also.”

Atlas’ initial bid failed the RFU fit and proper tests and when administrators Begbies Traynor named Sandford and Jim O’Toole’s bid as favourite, the RFU gave them until tomorrow to satisfy those demands.

Many fans have been left outraged over the plans.