Plans submitted for Worcester Warriors redevelopment

Plans have been submitted to redevelop the former home of Worcester Warriors as part of a bid to revive the defunct Premiership Rugby club.

Plans have been submitted to redevelop the former home of Worcester Warriors as part of a bid to revive the defunct Premiership Rugby club.

Worcester ceased to be a Premiership club during the 2022-23 season having fallen into administration. But with a new Professional Game Partnership agreed to shape the next eight years of English rugby, and with the reintroduction of former clubs not excluded, there’s every chance the club could return in a new Championship structure.

And Junction 6 Holdings Limited – a company that appears to be linked to Chris Holland, the former Wasps owner who acquired Worcester — has lodged a planning application to overhaul the Worcestershire site.

“The stadium and its current amenities are falling way short of its potential as a community asset,” application documents seen by City AM state.

“The goal is to restore elite rugby to Worcester Warriors whilst creating a destination venue for sport, entertainment, health and wellbeing.

“A development that compliments and expands the uses currently present on site; maximising local community engagement and extending access to the surrounding region.”

Sixways development plan courtesy of public planning application reports

The application shows plans to build a solar farm, hotel, two new stands, a multi-storey car park and driving range.

The estimated completion date has been set for two-to-five years, should planning approval be granted.

“The proposed development will require the demolition of the existing north and west stands, as well as the breakout of hardstanding surfaces and the loss of a singular, private, grass sports pitch,” the application added.

Premiership Rugby has continued without Worcester Warriors, with 10 teams competing in this year’s season.

Worcester Warriors could theoretically find themselves in the Championship within two years, or they could start their process of rebuilding from the 10th tier of the English pyramid, like London Welsh did a number of seasons ago.

The application was submitted by BWB Consulting, who could not be reached for comment.

City AM contacted Holland for comment.