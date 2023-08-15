England’s Owen Farrell cleared to play in Rugby World Cup after red card quashed

England captain Owen Farrell’s Rugby World Cup was thrown into doubt by his sending off against Wales last weekend

England have received a major boost ahead of the Rugby World Cup after captain Owen Farrell avoided a potential multi-match ban for a high tackle.

Farrell was sent off in Saturday’s win over Wales for a challenge on Taine Basham and was summoned to appear at a disciplinary hearing today.

But the committee cleared the Saracens fly-half of wrongdoing after it was ruled that Jamie George’s contact with Basham made it harder for Farrell to adjust his body position.

A “late change in dynamics” due to England hooker George “brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier”, the committee said.

It means Farrell is free to play in England’s Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina on 9 September as well as their remaining warm-up matches.

The news is a huge relief to Red Roses head coach Steve Borthwick, who has endured a rocky first few months in charge marred by poor displays and injury.

Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet this week became the latest player to be ruled out of England’s plans for the tournament in France after injuring his ankle in the 19-17 win over Wales.

The overturning of Farrell’s red card will also raise questions about rugby union’s new “bunker” system in which players shown yellows are removed, as he was, while TMOs rule on whether the offence is worth upgrading.