England captain Owen Farrell out of 2024 Six Nations as he takes break

England rugby captain Owen Farrell is to take a break from international rugby to focus on his and his family’s mental well-being. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

England rugby captain Owen Farrell is to take a break from international rugby to focus on his and his family’s mental well-being.

Farrell has 112 England caps and has amassed 1,237 points in an international career that dates back to 2012. The 32-year-old also has six British and Irish Lions appearances to his name.

A Rugby Football Union statement read: “England captain Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being. He will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations.

“He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club.”

England coach Steve Borthwick said: “Everyone at England Rugby is fully behind Owen’s decision.

“Since making his debut, he has been an integral part of the England set up for over a decade and the demands on elite athletes are extremely challenging. He is an exemplary player, captain and leader and always gives his all for his country.

“It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner. Together with all of us at England Rugby, I will do everything I can to ensure that he has the support he requires going forward.”

England finished third at the Rugby World Cup this month having lost a semi-final to South Africa but beaten Argentina for bronze.