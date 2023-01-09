Here’s why England rugby captain Owen Farrell is facing a Six Nations ban

Owen Farrell is facing a ban ahead of the Six Nations after being cited for a dangerous tackle

England rugby captain Owen Farrell could be banned for the Six Nations after he was cited for a dangerous tackle.

Saracens fly-half Farrell faces a disciplinary hearing tomorrow over his challenge on Gloucester’s Jack Clement on Friday, which was not punished by referee Karl Dickson.

If found guilty of a top-end offence, he could be banned for more than 10 weeks, potentially ruling him out of the entire Six Nations.

Read more Karl Dickson’s Owen Farrell oversight shows rugby referees MUST get big calls right

England are due to begin their Championship against Scotland on 4 February and conclude it in Ireland on 18 March.

A mid-range offence carries a minimum six-week ban, potentially depriving new England head coach Steve Borthwick of a key player for the opening rounds.

The 31-year-old could, however, dodge a lengthy suspension if the panel is convinced there are mitigating factors.

In 2020 his 10-week ban for a similar infringement was controversially halved after he received glowing character references from Borthwick’s predecessor Eddie Jones and Saracens head coach Mark McCall.

“Owen Farrell, Saracens, has been cited following the game against Gloucester Rugby on Friday 6 January for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13,” the Rugby Football Union confirmed.

Why wasn't Owen Farrell's high tackle on Jack Clement looked at? 🤔@BrianODriscoll and @BenjaminKayser explain why a miscommunication could have been at fault and consider possible sanctions for the Saracens and England star.#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/58MLHArf43 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 8, 2023

“Farrell’s hearing will take place on Tuesday 10 January at 6.30pm and will be heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Philip Evans with Becky Essex and Mitch Read.”

The Saracens star appeared to make contact with the head of Gloucester flanker Clement late in a closely contested match at Kingsholm.

The tackle was not reviewed by ref Dickson but was highlighted by the TMO.

Farrell added insult to injury in the last minute when he landed a drop goal to clinch a 19-16 victory for the visitors.

Borthwick is due to name his first England squad since being appointed as the replacement for the sacked Jones on Monday 16 January.