How England captain Owen Farrell escaped a Six Nations ban despite being found guilty of dangerous tackle

Owen Farrell received a three game ban for a dangerous tackle, meaning he is free to play for England in the Six Nations

England rugby captain Owen Farrell has avoided a ban for the Six Nations Championship despite being found guilty of dangerous play.

Farrell was hauled in front of an independent disciplinary panel last night after being cited for a high tackle in Saracens’ Premiership trip to Gloucester last week.

The fly-half argued that his challenge on Jack Clement did not merit a red card but was overruled by the panel, who imposed a four-game ban.

But that was cut to three games after Farrell agreed to take part in a coaching programme, meaning he will be free to play in the Six Nations.

England begin their campaign on Saturday 4 February when they play Scotland in the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham.

“The case of Owen Farrell, Saracens, was heard last night by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Philip Evans KC with Becky Essex and Mitch Read,” the Rugby Football Union said.

“Farrell was cited following the game against Gloucester Rugby on Friday 6 January for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13.

“Farrell accepted foul play but challenged that it met the red card threshold, however, the panel upheld the charge and Farrell received a four match ban.

“This will be reduced to a three week ban if the player completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.”

Farrell is set to miss Saracens’ Champions Cup fixtures with Lyon on Saturday and Edinburgh the following week, as well as a Premiership meeting with Bristol.

England’s new head coach Steve Borthwick is due to name his squad for the Six Nations on Monday.

Borthwick is set to be without hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who is likely to need surgery, while fly-half Marcus Smith is also an injury doubt.