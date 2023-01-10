Cowan-Dickie ruled out of Six Nations with ankle injury

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is a doubt for the Six Nations next month due to an ankle injury that could require surgery. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Exeter Chiefs hooker limped off during the second half of his side’s big Premiership win over Northampton Saints on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who has signed for French Top14 champions Montpellier ahead of next season, has been a key cog for the English national team over a number of years and his injury adds to the potential losses of the likes of fly-half Marcus Smith.

“It does look like an operation is going to be required but that said, at this stage, it wouldn’t be a season-ending situation,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said of Cowan-Dickie.

“He’s seeing a surgeon today [Tuesday]; that will maybe give us a more definitive outcome and timing.

“We could still see him back for a good chunk of the season if rehab and everything goes well.”

England begin their Six Nations campaign versus Scotland and finish away to Ireland in March.

Cowan-Dickie in numbers