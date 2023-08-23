England’s Rugby World Cup plans rocked as Billy Vunipola joins Farrell on banned list

Billy Vunipola will miss England’s first Rugby World Cup match

England have lost a second key player for the start of the Rugby World Cup after Billy Vunipola received a three-match ban.

Vunipola’s suspension will be reduced to two games if he agrees to attend tackle school following his red card against Ireland on Saturday.

But he is sure to miss England’s World Cup opener against Argentina on 9 September, as well as this weekend’s final warm-up game against Fiji.

The unavailability of Vunipola, the only specialist No8 in Steve Borthwick’s 33-man squad is another major blow following the banning of captain Owen Farrell.

Farrell received a four-match ban on Tuesday after a protracted disciplinary process that followed his red card against Wales earlier this month.

Like Vunipola, the fly-half was sent off for a high tackle after an initial yellow card was upgraded following a video review.

Farrell was then exonerated at a disciplinary hearing last week, but World Rugby successfully appealed the decision.

Argentina are, on paper, England’s toughest opponents in a pool which also includes Japan, Samoa and Chile.

Farrell’s ban was backdated, meaning he will miss the final warm-up and the World Cup games against Argentina and Japan.