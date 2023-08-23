Ollie Phillips: Farrell and Vunipola bans are almighty World Cup headache for England

England’s Rugby World Cup plans have been hit by bans for Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola for high tackling

The banning of England pair Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola for the start of the Rugby World Cup has thrust tackling into the spotlight, and on that topic I share the view of Shaun Edwards.

As the France defence coach says, it is a contact sport so accidental collisions are inevitable. That is made more complicated by the fact that players are now bigger, faster and stronger.

Vunipola was sent off last weekend for a high challenge on Andrew Porter. The Ireland prop is 19st but not that tall, so it isn’t easy to get down and tackle him at waist height.

But rugby has identified a major problem with head injuries, and tougher rules are its response to ensure parents will keep taking their children to local grassroots clubs.

That doesn’t mean those rules are easily applicable, as the last week has shown. Farrell’s initial exoneration, only to be banned after a second hearing, has made a mockery of the process.

What I have found disgraceful is the character assassination of Farrell that has followed. He tried to make a tackle and got it wrong, but it was in no way malicious.

It’s right that Vunipola and Farrell have been banned. By the letter of the law, it’s 100 per cent correct. Are the rules right? That’s a different story.

England have depth to cope and lucky Rugby World Cup draw

The banning of two key players leaves England with an almighty headache just two weeks out from a tough World Cup opener against Argentina.

Steve Borthwick has lost five of eight games since taking over as coach, he’s lost his captain and only specialist No8, and faces a tough warm-up game with Fiji on Saturday.

England should have enough depth and versatility in the squad to cope with the short-term absences, but there is no escaping that it’s another distraction for a team not playing well.

Argentina are not a team you want to play in those circumstances. Normally, England should beat them but this time I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t get better of the Pumas.

I think they will beat Japan in their second match, however, and get out of one of the easier pools. Borthwick must be thanking his lucky stars they don’t have Ireland’s group.

England could also get lucky in the quarter-finals, with Wales or Australia the likely opponents. Both are pretty average sides; a weakened Welsh XV was obliterated by South Africa.

Borthwick should pick best XV for final warm-up match with Fiji

Two red cards in as many games has raised questions about England’s tackling more generally, but I don’t think there’s a wider issue.

Vunipola and Farrell are both confrontational players who want to dominate their opposite number. It’s why they’re important. If you play close to the edge sometimes you make a mistake.

The timing of their bans is frustrating, but at least they will be fresh as daisies when they do come back into the team later in the pool stage.

In Vunipola’s absence, Borthwick could use Tom Curry, Ben Earl or Jack Willis at No8, but at fly-half it has to be George Ford taking Farrell’s shirt.

England will always be competitive defensively but they struggle to break down top teams.

What Ford lacks in combativeness compared with Farrell, he makes up for in creativity.

Borthwick may also decide he needs more physicality in the midfield to compensate, which could mean selecting both Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence.

I’m intrigued to see who he picks against Fiji. Does he pick his XV for Argentina and prioritise boosting continuity and confidence, or rest them and give others a chance to impress? If I were in his shoes, I’d go with the former.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance, experts in leadership development and behavioural change. Follow Ollie on Twitter and on LinkedIn.