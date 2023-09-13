Rugby World Cup: England don’t have discipline issue, says Sinfield

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield has insisted that his side do not have a discipline issue after Tom Curry became the third player in four games to be sent off for a high or dangerous tackle. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield has insisted that his side do not have a discipline issue after Tom Curry became the third player in four games to be sent off for a high or dangerous tackle.

Curry’s sending off – which came in the opening minutes of England’s win against Argentina in the World Cup on Saturday – followed a red card for Billy Vunipola against Ireland and for Owen Farrell against Wales in two of England’s warm-up matches.

“Discipline-wise, we gave away seven penalties at the weekend,” Sinfield said.

Read more Rugby World Cup: Curry handed THREE week ban for red card against Argentina

Sinfield on Curry

“I don’t think we’ve got a discipline problem, I thought it was really unfortunate what happened at the weekend. It’s been different from the other challenges that have taken place.

“We continue to work on our tackle skill – and work incredibly hard. The guys have bought into it and have done so for some time, but they’re human and they make mistakes. We’ve got to understand that.”

Sinfield added: “And unfortunately we’ve had to deal with four red cards in six games. We’re getting pretty good at defending with 14 men, but we want to have our full complement on the field for as long as possible at all times.

“So we hope to improve that area, but it’s tricky to pinpoint exactly what that is.

“We’ll spend time with Tom and put him through tackle school and work incredibly hard with him again. We’ll get him right for a couple of weeks’ time.”

England take on Japan this weekend in Pool D of the Rugby World Cup knowing a win puts them in pole position for a spot in the last eight – where they’re likely to face one of Australia, Fiji or Wales.

After Sunday’s clash against the Brave Blossoms, England have matches against Chile and Samoa.