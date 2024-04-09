Strawbridge to replace Sinfield in England rugby set-up

England have confirmed an addition to their coaching team ahead of next month’s Six Nations. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Veteran New Zealand rugby coach Andrew Strawbridge has joined England on a full-time deal after a short stint with Steve Borthwick’s side during the Six Nations.

The 59-year-old spent the first four weeks of this year’s Guinness Six Nations with England with the side coming third behind Ireland and France in the competition.

“My brief stint with England at the front end of the Six Nations was a nourishing experience and I was impressed with the desire of the group to grow and compete,” Strawbridge said.

“I am immensely proud to be involved in the England coaching group and look forward to playing a part in helping the team achieve its goals.

“I really appreciate the opportunity Steve has afforded me to contribute.”

Strawbridge will take the place of the departing Kevin Sinfield, who has struggled in his role since joining Borthwick’s team from Leicester.

Sinfield will leave the set-up after England’s challenging summer tour to Strawbridge’s home country of New Zealand, where Borthwick’s side will play two Tests having stopped off in Japan on the way over.

The Kiwi will focus on England’s attack and contact area going forward.

Strawbridge impression

“Andrew made a huge impression during the time he spent with us at this year’s Six Nations,” said Borthwick.

“From the moment he walked into the environment, I was hugely impressed with his attention to detail, the clarity of his coaching philosophy and the different perspectives he has on the game.

“His extensive coaching experience in Super Rugby and the international arena, as well as his expertise in player development, complements our existing coaching group well.

“I’m excited that he’ll be back with us as we prepare for the summer Tour to Japan and New Zealand.”

Strawbridge has previous international experience with Samoa but has club stints on his CV with the likes of the New Zealand Chiefs, Waikato and Auckland.