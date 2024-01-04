England Rugby announce new coach ahead of Six Nations

Auckland , New Zealand – 30 June 2022; Skills coach Andrew Strawbridge, left, and asistant coach Joe Schmidt during New Zealand rugby squad training at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

England have confirmed an addition to their coaching team ahead of next month’s Six Nations.

Andrew Strawbridge was recently part of the New Zealand men’s senior team which reached the Rugby World Cup final last year.

Strawbridge will become a consultant coach having held a consultant skills coach role with the All Blacks since 2022.

Borthwick: He has wealth of knowledge

“Andrew is another coach with a wealth of knowledge,” said England head coach Steve Borthwick.



“He has worked extensively and successfully in Super Rugby and international rugby, most recently with New Zealand to help them to the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“Andrew has an incredible reputation in player development and has helped a large number of players progress to be amongst the best in the world.

“His work around the contact area is incredibly highly regarded, ensuring teams have the quick ball needed to launch a threatening attack.

“I can’t wait for him to join the team and add the enormous value that I know he will bring.”

England movers and shakers

It is the latest in a number of changes made by England coach Borthwick having been in the role for just over a year.

Felix Jones has also been added to the team in recent months, joining as an assistant coach from South Africa where he helped the Springboks to back-to-back World Cup wins.

Borthwick added: “I am tremendously excited to start working with Felix who is a coach with an incredible reputation and with vast experience in international rugby.



“With his background in Irish rugby and his wealth of knowledge operating in the southern hemisphere. He will bring a different dimension to our coaching team.”

Jones will be in charge of defence with Kevin Sinfield moving to individual skills and kicking. Richard Wigglesworth remains attack coach and Tom Harrison stays as scrum coach.

England begin their Six Nations campaign away to Italy next month.