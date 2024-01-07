Feyi-Waboso to snub Wales for England in Six Nations

BRISTOL, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 29: Exeter Chiefs’ Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scores his sides second try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs at Ashton Gate on December 29, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Exciting winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is expected to choose England over Wales ahead of this year’s Six Nations.

Should the 21-year-old from Cardiff pick Steve Borthwick and the Red Rose it would mark a major victory for the England boss given the loss of fellow back-three player Henry Arundell to Racing 92 this season.

The winger has been a storming addition to Exeter Chiefs and has caught the eye of both Wales and England in his first full season with the West Country club.

The Six Nations gets underway on the first weekend of February with England heading to Italy to face the Azzurri.

The Mail and The Rugby Paper both reported yesterday that Feyi-Waboso has informed the Wales Rugby Union that he will side with England in the coming European competition.

The decision will be a blow to Wales, and the latest in a string of calls that have seen players choose overseas rugby or other international sides due to various rules relating to Welsh rugby qualification.

“I have chatted to him, yes,” England coach Borthwick said last week.

“I will name a Six Nations squad on January 17 and what the players need to do is play well and earn their place in the selection.

“It is a competitive mix. I’m seeing a lot of good performances.

“There’s a lot of competition for places right now.”