Slade named Premiership rugby player of the season at London award dinner

Henry Slade was last night named Premiership Rugby’s player of the season at a glitzy Central London awards dinner.

The Exeter Chiefs centre has been pivotal for a West Country team on a major rebuild having suffered an exodus of top players across the last 12 months.

Premiership RUgby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor said: “Henry Slade has had a memorable season from start to finish, after missing out on the Rugby World Cup in France.

“He led a young, new-look Exeter Chiefs side to within touching distance of the play-offs.

“Henry is a world-class player and this season has also won a number of games with a clutch kick in the last play – so is a worthy winner of the Gallagher Player of the Season.”

Slade’s teammate Immanuel Feyi-Waboso won breakthrough player of the season as the duo from Devon look to find a way into England coach Steve Borthwick’s squad for the tour to Japan and New Zealand late next month.

Added Massie-Taylor: “Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s season is a breakthrough in every sense of the word.

“From University and National League Rugby to become one of the Gallagher Premiership and England’s shining stars in the space of a season is an incredible achievement. I can’t wait to follow his career at Exeter Chiefs.”

Northampton Saints boss Phil Dowson was given the director of rugby award while Andy Christie of Saracens was given an award for his ambassador work in the community.

Ollie Sleightholme finished the season as top try scorer with Slade also picking up the top points scorer.

Retiring referee Wayne Barnes was handed a special recognition award.