Exeter Chiefs stun Munster with glorious Champions Cup comeback

Exeter’s rebuild hit a landmark milestone today after the Devonians came from behind to beat Irish giants Munster and go two from two in the Investec Champions Cup.

Many were worried about how Rob Baxter’s men would deal with the ferocity of the biggest club competition in rugby after the Chiefs faced an exodus of players across the summer.

But having beaten Toulon away from home in round one Exeter toppled Munster 32-24 at Sandy Park this afternoon to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Exeter rising to the challenge

The visiting side, who are the current United Rugby Championship holders, went ahead inside the first quarter when Calvin Nash crossed for the province.

Exeter levelled seven minutes later with Henry Slade converting Dan Frost’s try. Munster scored their second through Tom Ahern before Slade closed the gap to two with a penalty.

Antoine Frisch added Munster’s third to leave the score 19-10 at half-time.

Shane Daly secured the Irish side’s bonus point try to leave the visitors 24-13 ahead after a second Slade penalty.

But Exeter motored into action and crossed twice through Ross Vincent and Jack Dunne to lead 27-24 before a last minute intercept by Slade sealed the result for the Chiefs.

The comeback continued a fine weekend of rugby for Premiership sides with many of them winning across the Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

It means English duo Northampton Saints and Exeter Chiefs share the lead in Pool 3 of the Champions Cup, each on nine points after two of their four matches.

They’re five points clear of their closest challengers Glasgow Warriors with French sides Bayonne and Toulon either side of Munster in fourth, fifth and sixth.

The Chiefs host Glasgow and travel to Bayonne next month as they look to win the Investec Champions Cup for the first time since their only title success in the 2019-20 season.

“It’s massive for the boys, we put our best foot forward and did everything we could for each other, for our fans and for our families and that gave us the energy,” said player of the match Greg Fisilau.

“The coaches did a great job of firing us up at half-time. It’s not easy to come back but fair play to the lads for having such massive belief in each other.”