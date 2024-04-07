Saints march on to Champions Cup quarters with win over Munster

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – APRIL 07: George Hendy of Northampton Saints scores his team’s fourth try during the Investec Champions Cup Round Of 16 match between Northampton Saints and Munster Rugby at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on April 07, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northampton Saints reached their first quarter-final since 2020 yesterday after a ferocious performance saw them down Irish giants Munster 24-14 in the Investec Champions Cup.

The victory at Franklin’s Gardens was hard-fought but with Munster dealing with illness in their camp, Northampton were able to pull away in the dying moments to reach the last eight for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The result means Northampton Saints will host the South African Bulls next week at home.

James Ramm put the home side ahead in the first half with a brilliantly worked try from a set piece, but Sean O’Brien levelled the scores with a strong carry from close range.

Full-back Mike Haley put the visitors ahead soon after but England winger Tommy Freeman scored Saints’ second before the break.

Two conversions apiece from Northampton’s Fin Smith and Munster’s Jack Crowley saw the two former Champions Cup winners level 14-14 at the break.

The second half belonged to Northampton and replacement back George Hendy, however.

Two tries from the 21-year old, both unconverted by fly-half Smith, took Saints beyond the reach of Munster and into the last eight.

If successful this weekend against the Bulls, Northampton will take on one of last year’s two finalists – Leinster or La Rochelle.

Northampton have featured in nine Champions Cup quarter-finals but have not reached the semi-finals since 2011, when they were on the losing side of Leinster. They won the competition in 2000, beating Munster in the final.

Northampton defence strong

Man of the match Curtis Langdon said: “Munster came out of the blocks really strong and that defensive set at the start of the game helped us go and win the game.

“Defence is something we have gone really hard at this season.

“We are just taking every game as it comes and it is brilliant to have this atmosphere. We just want to keep it going.”

Said Munster captain Tadhg Beirne: “We can’t fault the effort as that was there. We were against the wind in the second half and knew we would have to battle it out.

“Credit to Northampton they were better on the day.

“When you see all the red over here [fans] – which is probably split 50/50 – we can’t thank them enough.”

Northampton are one of three English clubs – alongside Harlequins and Exeter Chiefs – to reach the final eight.