Premiership needs ‘Fortnum and Mason’ signings like Barrett, says Exeter boss

BORDEAUX, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 18: Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks takes photos with fans following a New Zealand All Blacks training session at Stade Jacques-Chaban-Delmas on September 18, 2023 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Premiership Rugby must find a way to make their own “Fortnum and Mason” signings like All Blacks star Jordie Barrett, says Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter.

Barrett will join Leinster on a short-term deal next season in a deal that represents a major coup for both the Irish province and the United Rugby Championship.

The Premiership, meanwhile, faces a fight to stem an exodus across the Channel, with England stars Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi the latest to sign for French clubs.

“It makes you a bit jealous that you’re not working in Leinster’s recruitment department,” said Baxter of the Barrett move.

“I know [Newcastle director of rugby] Steve Diamond once said it depends what shop you go shopping in: is it Waitrose or is it Aldi? It might be Fortnum and Mason depending on how you want to look at it.

“If Irish rugby, Leinster and the United Rugby Championship can get their house in order to allow them to invest in players, their programme and their coaches like they do, you have to say fair play.”

Rather than try to find ways to curb investment in the likes of centre Barrett, Baxter said Premiership clubs should look to learn from Irish sides.

“I don’t think it’s bad for these competitions to have world-class players. What we want to find out is ways that we can do it as well,” he added.

“You have to work to make the competition and the way the game is played look attractive.

“To get that deal in place to sign a player you have to get a lot of financial bits and pieces right – and that runs right from the top of the game to the bottom in the country.

“There’s a lot we have to do to get to that level, but why shouldn’t we be aiming for it? That’s what we should be trying to do.”