Manu Tuilagi’s England career over as centre agrees to leave Sale for Bayonne

YORK, ENGLAND – MARCH 01: Manu Tuilagi of England passes the ball during an England open day training session at LNER Community Stadium on March 01, 2024 in York, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Manu Tuilagi has played his final game for England after agreeing to join French club Bayonne next season in a two-year-deal.

Tuilagi will depart Sale in June with the outcome of a medical the last hurdle before the move is finalised, it is understood.

The 32-year-old centre won his 60th cap in Saturday’s 33-31 defeat by France in the Six Nations after coming on as a replacement for Henry Slade in the 59th minute.

Rugby Football Union regulations mean that any player leaving the Premiership becomes ineligible for international selection.

Tuilagi has been an automatic pick in the midfield for four successive England coaches due to the power he provides on both sides of the ball.

However, his career has been heavily interrupted by a number of serious injuries to his groin, chest, hamstring, knee and a broken hand.

Had he been fit for every match since his debut in 2011, he would have amassed 156 caps.

Ollie Lawrence’s rampaging performance against France, which included two tries, suggests England have finally found his successor as a hard running centre but Tuilagi’s unique physicality means he will never be truly replaced.

Sale have already moved to replace Tuilagi by signing Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu from French Top14 side Toulon.

Bayonne are positioned ninth in the Top 14 table and the move is expected to be officially confirmed this week.