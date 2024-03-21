Every single Premiership Rugby match to be broadcast live from next season

Saracens’ English fly-half Owen Farrell runs with the ball during the Premiership Final rugby union match between Saracens and Sale Sharks at Twickenham Stadium, south-west London, on May 27, 2023. Saracens return to Twickenham for a ninth appearance in the Premiership final, after topping the regular season table ahead of second-placed Sale. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rugby fans will be able to watch all 93 matches of the Premiership season live on TV and streaming services after the league announced a new deal with TNT Sports.

The expanded coverage will take effect next season as part of a contract with TNT owner Warner Bros Discovery which is understood to run until 2026.

Premiership chiefs are also in talks with free-to-air broadcasters to show a handful of fixtures including the final, as is currently the case.

“Our new agreement with Premiership Rugby means that, for the very first time, fans will be able to enjoy every single match live throughout the season in one place,” said Andrew Georgiou of WBD Sports Europe.

“With every game live, we can provide an even greater stage for the game, its clubs and the players.

“We have been broadcasting Premiership Rugby to millions of fans for more than a decade and are excited by the opportunity to go even further through our live broadcasts, programming and extensive coverage across social and digital platforms.”

TNT became the home of Premiership Rugby this year after its takeover of BT Sport, which previously held the rights.

ITV also shows seven games a season including the Twickenham final, as well as a weekly highlights programme.

All Premiership Rugby games will be shown live on TNT Sports from next season

“This first season alongside TNT Sports has already produced some unmissable drama – so we are delighted to be showcasing every single Gallagher Premiership Rugby game on the same platform from 2024-25,” said Premiership CEO Simon Massie-Taylor.

The Premiership returns this weekend from an eight-week break for the Six Nations, with champions Saracens taking on Harlequins in an all-London showcase at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.