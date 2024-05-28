Epic sporting weekend proves sport can be cog in any government agenda

Treble 20. Treble 19. Double 12. That’s how an epic weekend of sport started in the capital as 17-year-old Luke Littler threw an iconic nine-darter at the O2 as the debutant won his first ever Premier League finals title.

With a General Election in full swing across the nation sports fans were treated to an epic weekend of action. So with so many events pencilled in across the next five years and numerous more beyond that, our politicians should promote sport to a priority talking point. City A.M. Deputy Sports Editor Matt Hardy writes.

A record crowd watched on – and threw their beer – as the protege of darts wrapped up yet another stunning victory.

That was Thursday night, the opening evening of a stunning weekend in sport for the capital.

🚨 LITTLER HITS A NINE-DARTER! 🚨



Luke Littler hits a nine-darter in the Premier League final! 🤯



📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh#PLDarts | Play-Offs | Final pic.twitter.com/MmoJUlGoIi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 23, 2024 Nine darter at the O2

Epic sporting weekend

On Friday night Tottenham Hotspur played hosts as Gloucester Rugby and the Hollywoodbets Sharks went toe-to-toe in the Challenge Cup final, the South African side were the victors.

On Saturday Wembley saw the struggling Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United side shock double chasing Manchester City to lift the FA Cup a year on from losing the same showpiece fixture to a side who went on to secure the treble.

Across north London Spurs again were hosting a final, this time between the European giants of rugby Leinster and Toulouse. The French powerhouses came out on top in an extra-time thriller.

And back to the country’s national stadium on Sunday for Southampton’s promotion into to the Premier League at the expense of Leeds United.

On a weekend where the continent had the glitzy Monaco Grand Prix – which ended up being quite the glamorous dud – and the start of the French Open and the United States across the pond had the Indy500 in full swing, it was London seemingly at the heart of the sporting world.

No accident

This is no accident. It is hundreds of people working hard with government officials and governing bodies to harness the power of London for everyone’s gain.

And it is not about to stop soon: insert the Premiership rugby final, MLB London series, rugby league Challenge Cup and the USA Basketball show games.

Look at Wimbledon, Queen’s, international cricket, Formula E, elite triathlon, the Champions League final and Diamond League athletics. This is a city that has it all.

We must not get complacent, however. When Mayor of London Sadiq Khan denied the capital a spherical arena akin to the one in Las Vegas it was this great city shooting itself in the foot.

When local councils tried to deny Wimbledon its world class expansion it was London again shooting itself in the foot.

And amid scenes during the Euros final at Wembley just a short few years ago, with badly policed areas outside of the national stadium, London shot itself in the foot.

Power of sport

Whoever is lucky enough to walk through the famous black door of No10 Downing Street on 5 July must not forget the power sport provides a nation, not just in spirit and feelgood but in soft diplomacy too.

You can understand why Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of Ineos and minority shareholder in Manchester United, wants government funding for a “stadium of the north”, even if his comments are wide of realism.

The next five years of government, up until 2029, will see London partly host a Women’s Rugby World Cup, a Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, and the 2028 Euros. The Football Governance Bill is also likely to return to Parliament.

There are huge events to bid for on the horizon too including the football World Cup, Olympics and World Athletics Championships.

This weekend London shone on the world stage, with a number of sports delivering superb entertainment in a compact period of time.

Sport must be taken seriously along the corridors of power, because to ignore it is to lower our standing on the global stage and deny an eager population access to something Brits shine at.