Premiership rugby: Top four race shows product deserves off-pitch stability

SALFORD, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Sam Dugdale of Sale Sharks goes over for a tr during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Sale Sharks and Harlequins at AJ Bell Stadium on April 21, 2024 in Salford, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

When Joe Carpenter won an 82nd minute turnover against the run of play to hand his Sale Sharks side a 37-31 victory over Harlequins, it catapulted the Mancunians from eighth into sixth in the Premiership table and reduced the deficit to the play-off spots to just three points.

With Northampton Saints five points clear of second place Bath in the Gallagher Premiership table, there are now just nine points between the West Country club and Exeter Chiefs in seventh with just three games to play.

Sale needed to win to keep their play-off hopes alive and did so, scoring five tries against a Quins side who have now lost their last four domestic games.

And with Bristol Bears beating Newcastle Falcons 85-14 in the other fixture on Sunday it means there is a real race on for the post-season places.

While there has been criticism of the reduction in size of the league to 10 teams – because of the fall of Worcester Warriors, London Irish and Wasps – and the resulting elongated gaps in the season, the rugby itself has remained competitive.

Out of it

Only Gloucester Rugby and Newcastle Falcons, in ninth and 10th respectively, are mathematically out of the play-off race and, with no relegation this year, they can begin to use their matches to prepare for the 2024-25 season, albeit Gloucester are still in the European Challenge Cup.

Gloucester put out a side without a number of their international backs against Saracens and shipped 46 points to the Londoners.

If the Cherry and Whites do similar in their two remaining games against opposition sides above them – Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints – and Newcastle follow suit – against Sale Sharks and Bath – it could have a monumental impact on who qualifies for the Premiership top four.

Likewise, if any side drops out of the running before the final weekend of action they can still play a key part in who reaches the play-offs. It is all on the line.

And that is why Sunday’s rugby results for Sale and Bristol Bears are crucial. They, like others in the hunt, must win their own games and hope results go their way elsewhere. Because to rely solely on others may prove the loss in concentration that ruins a play-off run.

Furthermore, those teams who remain in the Investec Champions Cup – Harlequins and Northampton Saints – will need to juggle the perils of keeping their first choice players uninjured and staying competitive should they choose to rest individuals before and after the semi-finals early next month.

Premiership variables

There are a number of variables at play for those looking to reach the final four, and for those higher up hoping to secure a home semi-final. But it has led to some superb rugby across the Premiership.

And the only dud is the lack of relegation, where teams are allowed to already focus on next season like lowly Formula 1 competitors out of a title hunt.

The forced reduction of the league to 10 teams has had its positives, and this fight for the run-in is one of them.

Northampton top the table but even they aren’t safe and secure in the top four. And that is exactly the kind of league Premiership chiefs have wanted to produce for a number of years.

The Premiership appears to be in a good place on the pitch, with most clubs fighting across the league to be in with a shout of competing after the final round of the regular season next month.

The product is there and the quality is there; that has rarely been in doubt. The sport in England must now work to consolidate its position and become truly profitable.

Then fans can enjoy the league without the fear of not having a club to support.