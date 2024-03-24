Premiership Rugby: Saracens dominate and full table after round 13

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 23: Owen Farrell of Saracens issues instructions during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It may have been 54 days between round 12 of the Premiership and round 13 of English rugby’s top-flight but the league returned with a bang across the weekend.

Saracens won the battle for London while Leicester Tigers were defeated at home by struggling Gloucester for the first time in 17 years, so here’s what we learned.

Saracens slay Harlequins

Many of England’s Premier League stadiums may be in the middle of a fortnight’s break due to international football but Tottenham’s was in use for Showdown 4, an annual match hosted by Saracens.

This year they took on Harlequins in a contest that was billed as Owen Farrell versus Marcus Smith. Only one of those turned up despite both being on the pitch, and that was France-bound Farrell.

Saracens’ 52-7 demolition of their London neighbours showed exactly why teams should fear Mark McCall’s men. They were clinical and kept the pressure on throughout what looked like a painful experience for Harlequins.

Big day out

Saints rue Premiership sins

The extended break between Premiership games looked to have benefited the teams who were struggling earlier in the season more than those who were flying.

Northampton Saints were sitting pretty at the top of the Premiership eying up a home play-off but came up against a Bristol Bears side desperate to win.

Pat Lam’s men came out 52-21 winners in the West Country to keep their chances of play-off rugby alive.

For Saints, they cannot let themselves take their foot off the gas because the pack are closing in behind them.

West Country win

Cherry on the cake

Gloucester achieved a milestone on Friday when they beat Leicester 27-25 at the Tigers’ home ground for the first time in 17 years.

It is testament to a Gloucester side who had an appalling start to the year but turned it around by going back to basics.

The loss will be a surprise to Leicester, who had a number of their international stars back from the Six Nations, but it is a reminder of how they cannot take any side for granted in the run-in.

Highlights

Premiership rugby’s fighting Falcons

Newcastle Falcons are back from the break with new head coach Steve Diamond. The former Worcester boss is famous for his “legal violence” approach and that’s something they demonstrated in their 25-16 defeat to Exeter.

Despite being the only side in the league without a win they put in a dogged performance and showed signs of improvement.

As for Exeter, they survived the threat of being the team that lost to Newcastle and quietly continued their push for the top four.

Fight or flight

Bath drown out Sale

Bath were ruthless on Sunday in their 42-24 victory over Sale Sharks.

The result keeps Bath in the hunt for the play-offs while Sale are left somewhat lingering behind.

Bath’s England stars were key in their win at the Rec in a match that ensured all four West Country sides would leave round 13 with a win to their name.

So there you have it, a whirlwind tour of the Premiership. Here’s the table with five rounds to go.

Premiership rugby table