Qatar Airways to sponsor British and Irish Lions Tour to Australia

Major long haul group Qatar Airways will be the title partner to the British and Irish Lions series against Australia in 2025.

The partnership marks the next step in sponsorship for the famous rugby touring group, who have one of the most valuable pound-per-minute played commercial platforms in world sport.

They follow City firm Howden in being part of the tour with the insurers the front of shirt sponsors for the touring side. Cadbury are chief sponsors of Australia.

Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, said: “Qatar Airways has a proven track record of excellence as a premium global airline, providing high-quality service to customers travelling to and from almost 100 countries.



“This three-way partnership, between the Lions, Rugby Australia and Qatar Airways will play an important part in delivering the Lions Tour in 2025.”



Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh said: “We have had an incredible response from the public in Australia and the UK and Ireland to tickets going on-sale for the Qatar Airways Lions Series, with the first allocation to all three Tests and a number of tour games already selling out.



Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori said: “We are taking our commitment to the sport of rugby to the next level, flying some of the world’s best athletes, coaching staff and officials to compete in the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia 2025.

“We look forward to enabling rugby fans across the world to connect for this unique sporting event. Our network of over 170 destinations will serve as the perfect means to fly fans from all over the globe and experience the service that earned us the Skytrax World’s Best Airline award for a record eight times.”