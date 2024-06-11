School of Hard Knocks announce roster of ambassadors

Charity School of Hard Knocks (SOHK) have announced a roster of new ambassadors as the leading sport-for-development organisation targets growth and expansion.

Rugby referee Hollie Davidson will join the likes as professional boxer Johnny Fisher, former internationals Fraser Brown and Nick De Luca, and GB 7s player Amy Wilson-Hardy in representing the charity.

Over the moon

Ken Cowen, chief executive of School of Hard Knocks, said: “We are over the moon to have these incredible sporting athletes as ambassadors for the charity and as role models for our young people.

“School of Hard Knocks is coming into a new era, and our new ambassadors will be instrumental in helping us to do this.”

Johnny Fisher said: “As a professional athlete, I understand the importance of the work School of Hard Knocks does in shaping the lives of young people and helping their development.

“Having played rugby throughout my childhood and to a decent level at university, I can appreciate the core skills it teaches you and I would encourage everyone to get involved. I’m delighted to be associated with School of Hard Knocks and I look forward to supporting in any way I can.”

School of Hard Knocks (out)

The charity, who recently partnered with Investec, aim to help young people grow and develop during their formative years, focusing on those who have been pushed to the sidelines.

They use rugby and one-on-one sessions as part of their work.

Amy Wilson-Hardy said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with SOHK for several years now. It’s wonderful to see how the sport I love, rugby, can really impact people’s lives and put smiles on faces.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be an official ambassador of the charity and I can’t wait to continue supporting in any way I can.”