Wales 11 rugby match losing run in full

Wales were defeated 20-52 by Australia on Sunday in Cardiff as Warren Gatland’s men extended their winless run to 11 matches.

Ben Thomas and Aaron Wainwright scored for the home side but the Wallabies crossed eight times to condemn Wales to yet another defeat.

Tom Wright scored a brace and Matt Faessler got himself a hat-trick as Australia racked up their largest ever points haul against the men in red away from home

But which other teams have beaten Wales in their 11-match streak?

Wales on a bad run

Match No Opponent Score 1 Argentina 17-29 (RWC 2023) 2 Scotland 26-27 (H) 3 England 16-14 (A) 4 Ireland 31-7 (H) 5 Wales 24-45 (A) 6 Italy 21-24 (H) 7 South Africa 41-13 (Twickenham) 8 Australia 25-16 (A) 9 Australia 36-28 (A) 10 Fiji 19-24 (H) 11 Australia 20-52 (H)

And it doesn’t get easier for Gatland and his men with the Principality Stadium playing host to South Africa in the final match of the Autumn Nations Series.

Thereon Wales will look to win a game in the Six Nations for the first time since 2023 having lost all five matches this year.

The run of poor performances could hinder the prospects of some players being included in the British and Irish Lions squad, which will tour Australia in the summer of next year.