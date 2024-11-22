Cheer up England rugby fans, you could support Wales

England may be on a bad run, but Wales are looking as if they’re looking into a deep abyss. Ollie Phillips writes that sacking Gatland, however, is not the answer.

You’ve got to go back to 1973 to find an England rugby team who lost four home matches on the bounce. Steve Borthwick’s team have lost three – a feat which matches similar runs in both 2006 and 2008 – but this weekend they won’t equal that.

And even if they did, at least they’re not Wales.

Warren Gatland’s men lost their 11th match on the spin last weekend, shipping 50 points against Australia in front of a stadium with nearly 20,000 empty seats.

I’d describe it as a low point for such an iconic rugby nation but there have been a number of those previously so we cannot be too hasty.

The problems in Welsh rugby aren’t surface level, they run deep into the valleys and through the regions.

They involve an underfunding of the club game, sexism problems at the top and a women’s team in revolt over what should be basic contractual rights.

And they include a golden generation of players such as Dan Biggar, George North and Alun Wyn Jones who were played right until the twilight of their career at the expense of blooding potential replacements.

The result? A Wales team that looks fresh – rabbits in some big, bold headlights – with a coach that they’d struggle to replace if he walked or was pushed.

Wales to ditch Gatland?

Disposing of Gatland wouldn’t be the answer. Wales need him to squeeze every ounce of promise out of his players before a new coach can come in and refine them.

We cannot forget the success he has had with Wales – and the British and Irish Lions – and there’s no doubt he is a good coach.

“If you start thinking about other things, it is a distraction you don’t need,” said Gatland this week.

“I think we have been pretty clear in terms of the plan we’ve had. We’ve got a group of young players that need a bit of time.

“I have been pretty honest in terms that I understand the pressures of international rugby with performances and results. We can only work as hard as we have done.

“I am aware of the pressure and that decisions could be made outside of my control. We’ve just asked for a little bit of time. Whether we get that time, we will have to wait and see.”

But the system is letting the country down. And with the resurgence of Wales’ football team under Craig Bellamy it cannot be too long before more kids want to be the next Brennan Johnson rather than Tomos Williams. In one of the few countries where rugby is the national sport, that would be simply disgraceful.

And that’s half of the problem. Name a famous Welsh player if you’re not a rugby fan. Louis Rees-Zammit? Wrong. He’s no longer playing rugby.

Instant winnners?

Losing Gatland wouldn’t make Wales instantly win; their next two games are against the world champions South Africa and then France in the Six Nations.

So they may as well stick with him until the very best candidate is found, whether that be outgoing Ospreys boss Toby Booth or an international option.

But this weekend it will be difficult to see past a thumping South Africa win, so Wales’s youngsters need to show they’ve got the heart to wear the shirt.

And when you watch England on Sunday, no matter what it looks like, remember that at least you’re not a Wales fan!

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11