Premier Sports to broadcast five Six Nations matches across UK

Premier Sports will broadcast five Six Nations matches across the UK as the streaming platform looks to strengthen its rugby offering.

The Irish broadcaster, which holds the UK rights to rugby competitions such as the French Top 14, Investec Champions Cup and multinational United Rugby Championship, will show one match per round, beginning with Scotland’s trip to Italy in February.

They’ll also stream Wales matches against France, Scotland and Italy and Scotland’s home game against Les Bleus.

The deal does not impact the free-to-air agreements between the competition and both the BBC and ITV.

Richard Sweeney, chief executive of Premier Sports, said: “The Guinness Men’s Six Nations is one of the crown jewels of international rugby. The Championship showcases the world’s best players and remains one of the most culturally significant competitions in international sport and we’re delighted to bring these outstanding fixtures to our customers and growing rugby network.”

Premier Sports will have their own talent at the five matches, which run from 7 February through to 14 March.

The broadcaster has a dedicated rugby channel and has long been trying to become the home of rugby, though there have been concerns over the numbers tuning in for their Investec Champions Cup fixtures.

A bid by ITV to show the inaugural Nations Championship means every one of England’s international matches between now and 2029 will be broadcast free-to-air.

“We have seen significant audience and subscriber growth in the past year through our live coverage of the Investec Champions Cup and France’s Top 14, and the addition of Six Nations matches further strengthens our rugby proposition for viewers, advertisers and partners,” Sweeney added.

“Our ability to reach audiences both in the UK and internationally is a key part of Premier Sports’ strategy. We can combine high-quality live coverage with our flexible streaming platforms, to bring world-class rugby to fans wherever they are.”