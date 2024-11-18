Itoje calls playing for England ‘Mecca’ amid LIV-style breakaway plans

England international Maro Itoje has said that playing for his country is the “Mecca” amid reports that a LIV Golf-style breakaway league could draw players away from representing the Red Rose.

The plan is said to be backed by US investors and could recruit 200 of rugby’s top players for a 2026 launch.

The Rugby Football Union, which controls who can and cannot play for Steve Borthwick’s side, have said only players in England’s top flight – the Gallagher Premiership – can be considered for international duty.

But Itoje, part of England’s 29-20 defeat to South Africa at the weekend, said playing for his country is the pinnacle.

“Playing for England is the Mecca,” said Itoje.

“I don’t really know any of the details of it as yet, but wearing this rose is extremely important to me and my team-mates.”

England have introduced Elite Player Squad contracts, which gives coach Borthwick more control over his players.

Thus far, as England are three losses from three matches this month, Borthwick has handed out 17 contracts with another eight remaining.

There are reports that the coach could use the outstanding deals to lure players back to England.

England suffered a third loss of the autumn at the weekend against South Africa having been defeated by both New Zealand and Australia.

Borthwick’s team now face Japan looking for their first win since the two teams met earlier in the year.