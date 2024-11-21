Exclusive: European rugby chief leaves after 10 years with EPCR

The Chief operating officer of European club rugby’s governing body Anthony Lepage is parting ways with EPCR after a decade, City AM can reveal.

The news comes on the eve of the return of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, with Lepage set to move on to pastures new.

He joined EPCR in 2014 as chief financial officer before stepping into the interim chief executive post in 2021. In 2023 he became chief operating officer and his imminent departure means he will not see out the 2024-25 season with European Professional Club Rugby.

Lepage is understood to have been a popular member of staff within the organisation and across the industry. EPCR was approached for comment.

It means the organisation has lost a key senior member of staff ahead of the new Champions Cup season, which will be the second with banking giant Investec as title partner and the first under a new three-year broadcast agreement with Premier Sports.

This year’s two competitions – which feature teams from the Six Nations unions in addition to South Africa and Georgia – sees 42 clubs compete ahead of a finals weekend scheduled for Cardiff next year.

The Champions Cup enters its 30th season this year with France’s Top 14 looking for a fifth consecutive trophy.

England’s Gallagher Premiership has not been home to a winner since 2020 while the URC’s last winner came in 2018.

Bath hosts La Rochelle in the season opener on 6 December.