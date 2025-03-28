Investec expand rugby portfolio with SOHK kids tournaments

Investec has strengthened its rugby portfolio, backing education inclusion charity School of Hard Knocks’ (SOHK) girls’ and boys’ spring rugby tournaments.

The FTSE 250 bank, whose London office sits on Gresham Street in the Square Mile, featured at the tournament’s on 27 and 28 March at east London’s Eton Manor RFC.

It added to their existing partnership with School of Hard Knocks as well as their title sponsorship deal with EPCR for the Champions Cup, which returns this weekend with the round of 16.

Torran Macdougall, Programmes Director at School of Hard Knocks said: “This is the second time our young people have had the opportunity to compete in rugby fixtures, and it’s wonderful to see how their confidence has grown.

“The courage it takes to step onto the pitch and take part in a full-contact rugby tournament is truly brilliant to witness.

“This experience allows them to see their hard work pay off while demonstrating the core values of rugby in action.”

Investec helping SOHK

SOHK currently works with over 1,000 pupils across 29 schools in England, Scotland, and Wales. It has plans to grow its reach in the next 5 years so it can double its support to young people by 2030.

The charity uses education and sport to aid participants’ confidence, communication, control, commitment and cohesion.

Investec this month said it expects adjusted operating profit to be ahead of last year’s figures, potentially nearing £1bn.

The wealth manager said its adjustment now forecasts operating profit between £888m and £956m.

City AM understands that the famous Investec zebra featured at Eton Manor at the weekend, while those competing in the tournaments – up to 300 young people – showed off their skills and learnings from being part of School of Hard Knocks while enjoying a top rugby extravaganza.

The Investec Champions Cup returns this weekend with eight matches across three days.