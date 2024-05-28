British and Irish Lions agree Charles Tyrwhitt partnership

The British and Irish Lions have announced a partnership deal with City staple Charles Tyrwhitt ahead of the 2025 tour to Australia.

The touring group – made up of rugby players from England, Wales, Scotland and the island of Ireland – will head Down Under next summer for a series that will include three Test matches against the Wallabies.

The front of shirt sponsorship, held by City firm Howden’s, is seen by commercial experts as one of the most valuable in sport given the rare few opportunities the shirt is worn.

The deal with Charles Tyrwhitt will see the high end clothing firm provide off-field knitwear and shirts, as well as gilets.

Lions roaring

Tom Halsey, chief commercial officer of the British and Irish Lions, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Charles Tyrwhitt for the 2025 Australia Tour.

“Charles Tyrwhitt’s reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail along with their passion for rugby makes them an ideal fit for the Lions.

“We are excited to see the Lions squad, extended touring party and our supporters in this unique Lions collection for what’s set to be a record-breaking Tour in 2025.”

Charles Tyrwhitt reputation growth

Charles Tyrwhitt’s chief marketing officer, Joe Irons, says: “Following the success of our partnership with England Rugby and having formed strong relationships with several legendary players and team members, we’re thrilled to announce a new partnership with the world-famous British & Irish Lions.

“As rugby fans ourselves at Charles Tyrwhitt, we’re as much of a supporter as we are a sponsor, so we’re delighted to be part of the next tour to Australia in 2025.

“As a British menswear retailer also selling in Ireland, we’re keen to build on our connections with rugby and we can’t wait to see English, Scottish, Welsh, and Irish fans embracing our Lions collection”.