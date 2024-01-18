Joe Schmidt set to lead Australia against British and Irish Lions

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 20: Joe Schmidt, Assistant Head Coach of New Zealand acknowledges the fans prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 semi-final match between Argentina and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Former Ireland and New Zealand boss Joe Schmidt has been lined up to lead Australia in the British and Irish Lions series next year.

The Kiwi is set to take over the head coach job with the Wallabies which was left vacant by Eddie Jones’ move to Japan.

It could see Schmidt in place for the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia in 2025 and the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted Down Under.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported this morning that only paperwork stands between Schmidt and the role.

Road for Schmidt

Schmidt began coaching with a series of assistant roles at Bay of Plenty, the Auckland Blues and Top 14 side Clermont.

He then became the head coach of Leinster in a spell in which the Irish Province picked up back-to-back Champions Cups.

In 2013 he became coach of the Ireland national team, leading the side to two World Cups – on both occasions the side fell in the quarter-finals.

Schmidt then returned to his native New Zealand to assist the coaching group at the Blues once again.

Last year he was a selector and coach for the All Blacks.

Schmidt would be a coup for Australia, who have looked in some form of disarray as they deal with the fallout of Jones’ departure.

Australia sacked their previous coach Dave Rennie to make room for Jones, but the coach only lasted until the World Cup before ditching the Wallabies for Japan.

The British and Irish Lions tour will take next place and will see the touring side play three Tests against Australia.