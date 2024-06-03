RFU threatening Championship teams with league expulsion, clubs say

The Rugby Football Union have threatened Championship clubs with removal from the professional game structure if they do not agree to new terms relating to forthcoming seasons, Championship club Cornish Pirates have said.

The Rugby Football Union have threatened Championship clubs with removal from the professional game structure if they do not agree to new terms relating to forthcoming seasons, Championship clubs have said.

Clubs including Cornish Pirates and Doncaster Knights have collectively written that two years of negotiations, some of which have excluded the second tier, have led to a proposition that could bankrupt Championship clubs and “further isolate the Premiership to the detriment of the game in England”.

No team was promoted from the Championship to the Premiership this season, despite the return of the mechanism, after the winning team – Ealing Trailfinders – did not apply for the tests that are required to win promotion.

There have been plans in the works for a 14-team second tier, eventually rising to 16 teams, as well as changes to how commercial deals are done across the two top leagues in the English game.

A statement read: “To be clear, we have always aspired towards a new Tier 2 league as part of a whole-game solution, but this can only work if there is appropriate governance, a credible and equitable approach to promotion and relegation, and a funding model which will support growth and sustainability.

“At present, we are far from that.”

The Championship clubs go on to accuse the RFU of not sticking to promises with regards to funding, state that an automatic promotion-relegation mechanism must be maintained, and have called for “meaningful representation” going forward to ensure voices are heard.

Added the statement: “If there are not changes now, it will be too late.

“During our long negotiations with the RFU and PRL, there is much that has been agreed, such as the driving of minimum standards, but there are major points that have not been properly addressed and, in some cases, ignored.

“In the interests of the game in England, and for our own sustainability, we challenge the current proposals.”

RFU response

The RFU told City A.M.: “For the past 15 months the RFU, Premiership Rugby Limited, Championship Clubs and National Leagues have been working hard to develop a redesigned Tier 2 with the aim of developing a whole game solution to support the development of England Rugby.

“The objective has been to create a second tier that supports the English rugby system by developing young English talent, whilst supporting the clubs to become financially sustainable by growing local audiences, improving standards, and increasing the value of the league.

“Significant research has been undertaken and external independent advice sought to underpin the strategy.

“Minimum standards have been proposed along with increased RFU funding and a mechanic for promotion and relegation with tiered capacities for entry into the Premiership and a governance structure to give greater self-determination as requested and agreed by Championship clubs.

“A paper co-authored by the RFU and the Championship was submitted ahead of the April Council meeting and the Championship clubs and its executive had agreed it would comply with the proposals to work towards a new league structure, competition format and governance model that could be presented to the RFU Council on 14 June.

“We will be disappointed if the Championship clubs choose to disengage in the process and will continue to work with key stakeholders ahead of next week’s RFU Council meeting.”