Owen Farrell’s England future in doubt after Racing 92 confirm signing from Saracens

Farrell has agreed a two-year contract with Racing 92

England rugby union captain Owen Farrell will leave Saracens for Racing 92 in the summer, the French club have confirmed.

Farrell, who has agreed a two-year contract in Paris, will be unavailable for England selection for the duration, under the Rugby Football Union’s current rules.

It will bring to an end a 16-year career with Saracens in which the fly-half, 32, has won every major honour in the club game, including six Premiership titles and three Champions Cups.

“Racing 92 formalises the signing of Owen Farrell within its professional men’s team,” the club said.

“The English international player is committed to two sporting seasons and will join the Ciel et Blanc squad from July 1, 2024.”

The length of his contract leaves open the possibility that Farrell could return to the England fold in time to be reintegrated for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

But his prior decision to sit out this year’s Six Nations Championship, citing mental health, means he could have already played his last England game.

Farrell has made 112 appearances for England, scoring more than 1,000 points, most recently in leading the team to third place at last year’s World Cup in France.

He could still play for the British and Irish Lions on their next tour, to Australia next summer, where they will be coached by his father, Ireland boss Andy Farrell.