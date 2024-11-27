Saracens chief departs club after just 10 months in charge

Mark Thompson only became Saracens chief executive, replacing Lucy Wray, in January

Saracens have announced the abrupt departure of a second chief executive in 10 months after Mark Thompson left the club by mutual consent.

Thompson only arrived at the six-time Premiership champions in January after working in football, mostly at Burnley, but has now left with immediate effect.

Saracens, who finished fourth in the table last season and lost in the playoffs to eventual winners Northampton, have not announced a replacement.

Thompson’s former Burnley colleague Hamish Wilson has, however, joined the north London outfit as chief operating officer.

Previous chief executive Lucy Wray stepped down after four years in the role in a surprise move halfway through last season.

A Saracens statement said: “Mark made a meaningful impact in several areas of the business. The board acknowledges and appreciates the hard work and passion he poured into the role and the club.

“Hamish Wilson has joined the club as chief operating officer, and brings excellent experience and insight to the role.

“He will be well supported by those already at the club who will play an important role in providing continuity and business leadership as we navigate this next chapter.”

Who is Mark Thompson?

Former chief executive Mark Thompson. Credit: Saracens

Thompson was chief operating officer at Burnley during a period in which they returned to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

After leaving Turf Moor he consulted in the football industry before being appointed as the successor to Wray, daughter of former Saracens owner Nigel Wray.

Thompson warned in a September interview with City AM that Saracens were “not going to be breaking even in the next two or three years” due to English rugby’s financial difficulties.

Lucy Wray is now owner of London Mavericks, the netball team which was part of the Saracens group until earlier this year, and a board member of the Netball Super League.