Saracens turn to Premier League chief after CEO Lucy Wray’s surprise departure

Saracens returned to the top of English rugby under Lucy Wray’s tenure

English champions Saracens have named former Burnley FC chief Mark Thompson as their new CEO after Lucy Wray announced her surprise departure from the club.

Wray, the daughter of former Sarries owner Nigel Wray, is credited with helping to rebuild the club following their enforced relegation in 2020 for breaching Premiership Rugby’s salary cap.

Thompson was most recently chief operating officer at Burnley FC, where he also experienced relegation and immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Wray’s decision to step down this week after four years in the role comes after captain and star player Owen Farrell agreed to join French side Racing 92 from next season.

“Now is the right time for a new adventure and to put myself and my family first albeit this has been a hugely difficult decision to make,” she said.

“I have been so honoured to be responsible for this incredible club. I have always felt that Saracens really belongs to the fans and the people who care so deeply for it.

“I have grown up with Saracens as part of me and I will never stop wanting the club to thrive. Thank you to all our staff and players of all three teams – I hope you know how much you all mean to me. I will always be a fan.”

Saracens chairman Neil Golding said the club “understand Lucy’s decision and wish her the best for the future”.

He added: “I would like to warmly welcome Mark Thompson as our new CEO. Mark was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Burnley Football Club with considerable leadership responsibilities.

“Mark has tremendous experience in revenue creation, media and marketing, value creation and industry innovation.”

Saracens currently lie fourth in the Premiership and have reached the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup.