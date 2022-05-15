Nigel Wray: Youthful enterprise will power British economy

ONE OF the City’s leading entrepreneurs and investors reckons Britain will ride out economic headwinds thanks to a burst in enterprise amongst the younger generation.

Nigel Wray, associated with high profile names like Domino’s Pizza and Simba Sleep and well known in rugby circles for his leadership of Saracens, told City A.M. today that he was “seeing more enterprise among young people today than I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I’m seeing people really committed to their businesses, really passionate,” he said. “They’re trying to build something.”

Wray was speaking ahead of the return of the in-person UK Investor Show in Westminster next weekend, with a host of British businesses meeting potential investors.

Wray thinks it’s vital that growing British companies are able to meet investors in person as Covid-19 restrictions fall away.

“Good businesses are led by good people,” he said. “They’ve got to care about their customers and they’ve got to care about their people and their customers.”

With the return of in-person meetings, Wray reckons, you’ll be able to ascertain whether a company boss has “passion – and if they don’t, just walk away.”

Nigel Wray will be speaking alongside some of the UK’s most high-profile investors and entrepreneurs including Vin Murria and Mark Slater as well as former England rugby coach Sir Clive Woodward at the UK Investor Show on Saturday next week. City A.M. readers can use the code CITYAM22 to receive a free ticket at ukinvestorshow.com